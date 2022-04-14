Operation Brock: M20 traffic controls scaled back ahead of Easter
The queuing system for lorries heading to cross-Channel ports has been scaled back as the threat of disruption has reduced, National Highways said.
Operation Brock, where lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, was put in place last week.
It was brought in to deal with heavy congestion exacerbated by P&O Ferries routes being suspended.
National Highways said parts of the M20 have now re-opened, with others due to follow subject to traffic conditions.
Junctions 10a and 11 on the coastbound M20 reopened on Friday. Junctions 8 and 9 are expected to follow overnight.
Nicky Potts, of National Highways, said: "Scaling it back now is a sensible response to the changing outlook and restores capacity on the motorway in time for the weekend."
Several factors have caused delays at Kent ports in the past few weeks.
Bad weather, Easter holidays and P&O Ferries routes being suspended have all led to congestion around Dover, triggering Operation Brock.
There has also been problems with an IT system for custom checks at the UK's busiest port following Brexit.
The Kent Resilience Forum previously told the BBC the problems had created a "perfect storm", with traffic disruption around Dover the worst it has been since 2020.
The Dover Traffic Access Protocol (TAP) scheme, which queues port-bound lorries on the nearside of the A20 outside the town, was also implemented due to heavy lorry volumes.
Operation Brock normally has the capacity for about 2,000 lorries, but it has been holding up to 4,000, according to the forum, which manages emergency planning for the county.
Usually under Brock, lorries queue between junctions eight and nine of the M20 southbound, with the northbound carriageway operating as a contraflow.
This was extended to junction 11 to deal with the extra congestion.
The transport industry body Logistics UK raised concerns over drivers being stuck in queues without access to toilets, washing facilities, food and water under Operation Brock and called for it to be reviewed "urgently".
The Kent Resilience Forum had said it was not possible to provide toilet facilities due to safety reasons.
Food and water had been provided to drivers, it added.