David Fuller: Head of inquiry says investigations will be 'thorough'
The man leading the independent inquiry into David Fuller's "awful" mortuary abuses said those who do not cooperate will be publicly named.
Fuller, of Heathfield, East Sussex, was jailed for life after he abused the bodies of more than 100 women and girls in Kent hospital morgues over 12 years.
He also killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.
Responding to criticism of the inquiry from victims' families, Sir Jonathan Michael said it would be "thorough".
Plans for an independent inquiry were announced by Health Secretary Sajid Javid in November, and Sir Jonathan was made chairman.
The aim of the inquiry is to understand how Fuller got away with his crimes for so long, while working in electrical maintenance at the Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury.
A lawyer for the some of the victims' families, Ben Davey, of Dean Wilson solicitors, said the inquiry "has no teeth", because of its limited powers in calling witnesses compared to a statutory public inquiry.
In an exclusive interview with BBC South East, Sir Jonathan said he has been "challenged" on the powers available, but there had been "no evidence of people being reluctant to talk to us".
"Ultimately, if important witnesses refuse to talk to us then we've got the sanction of naming them in the reports, whether that's an organization or an individual," he added.
Mr Davey had also accused the inquiry of not being independent, because of Sir Jonathan's former role as chief executive to a number of NHS hospitals.
Sir Jonathan refuted this and said having worked in the NHS for more than 40 years "I know what good looks like, I also know what bad looks like".
"The idea that we, as a system, let down Fuller's victims and their families in this way was to me really awful and upsetting and I felt an obligation to help," he added.
There are two phases to the inquiry, the first looks at what happened in Kent, and the lessons for the trust.
Phase two will look at the implications for the wider healthcare system across the country.
There is no definite timescale on the inquiry, and Sir Jonathan said: "Although it is important that we move at pace, it's more important we do the job thoroughly."