M20: Warnings over Eurotunnel and Dover congestion
- Published
Traffic heading to Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover "will pick up again" this week, a body overseeing efforts to tackle congestion in Kent has warned.
Toby Howe, of the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF), said freight traffic had become "quieter" since Friday.
But freight traffic normally starts building up again on Mondays, he said.
Travel chaos in Kent began at the start of the month due to a shortage of ferries, bad weather and the start of the Easter break.
Authorities have implemented Operation Brock, a system which allows lorries heading to Dover to use one side of the M20, while all other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite side.
East Kent Highways said the system was holding 4,500 lorries last Thursday, when it "normally has capacity for around 2,000".
About 500 lorries were queuing on Sunday, the KRF said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr Howe said: "Since Friday things have become quieter. Saturday into Sunday and Sunday into Monday are always the quiet times for freight.
"Currently, traffic is flowing through the traffic management system to get to the Eurotunnel (Folkestone) and the port (Dover).
"But during today and over this week it will all pick up again."
Environment secretary George Eustice told the BBC it had been a "temporary problem" caused by Easter traffic.
P&O's Dover-Calais routes are still suspended, following its dismissal of almost 800 staff last month without notice.
P&O announced on Wednesday it was preparing to bring two of its vessels back into service between Dover and Calais, subject to inspection.
However, Mr Howe, who is tactical lead at the resilience forum, said: "Until the ferries are actually there, I won't believe it in all honesty.
"We have to prepare for those ferries not being there for the foreseeable future."
The gridlocked roads heading towards the coast have had a severe impact on residents and businesses in Kent.
Chairman of Lenham Parish Council, John Britt, described seeing "rat-running along the county lanes to avoid the queues" with "forty tonne lorries going along single track roads with no passing places".
One shop owner in Dover, told BBC Radio Kent the traffic situation had been "disastrous" for her.
"I have taken £14 in April... and we are anticipating another really bad business week, " she said.