Dartford stabbing: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found dead with a stab wound in Dartford.
Police were called to Temple Hill at about 19:10 BST on 2 April and said it was alleged the man had been assaulted in a parking area in Mallard Close.
Emanuel Nkrumah-Buansi, 22, of Bexleyheath, and Jacob Afolabi, 26, of Dartford, are due to appear before magistrates in Medway.
Kent Police have not yet named the victim.
