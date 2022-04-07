Dartford stabbing: Two men arrested over murder
Two men have been arrested over the murder of a man who was stabbed in the stomach in Kent.
The man was believed to have been assaulted in Mallard Close in Dartford before he was found in Temple Hill Square at 19:15 GMT on Saturday.
He had been stabbed in the abdomen and died at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.
Two men in their 20s, one from Dartford and one from Bexleyheath, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers believe the man had been assaulted in a communal car parking area in Mallard Close before he was found in nearby Temple Hill Square.
Police have not named the victim.
