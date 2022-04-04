Kent Fire crews tackle commercial garage blaze in Strood
Residents have been told to take precautions after eight fire crews were called to a blaze at a commercial garage.
A bulk water carrier was also sent to the business in Cedar Road, Strood, at 13:50 BST.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service advised anyone living or working nearby to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.
It said crews were continuing to battle the fire at 15:30.
