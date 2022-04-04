Dover cross-Channel ferry disruption continues
- Published
Freight vehicles are still parked on the M20 and A20 around Dover, after three days of disruption for traffic crossing the English Channel.
Ferry capacity is reduced because of the suspension of P&O services and DFDS having two vessels out of action.
Eurotunnel has delays of about three hours due to a train that has come to a halt in the Channel Tunnel.
The disruption began on Friday night, with delays of up to nine hours reported over the weekend.
Kent Police has implemented Operation Brock, which sees freight lorries held on the M20 until sailings become available.
There is also disruption for air travellers, with EasyJet cancelling 100 flights because of high Covid levels among staff.
Travel expert Simon Calder said non-freight ferry passengers should consider using Newhaven instead of Dover.
He said: "There are ferries from there to Dieppe, and talking to people who've been on those ferries, they say they're half-empty."