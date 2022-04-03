Dartford stabbing: Witness appeal after man dies
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was fatally stabbed in Kent.
Emergency services were called to Temple Hill Square in Dartford, at 19:13 BST on Saturday after reports a man had sustained "serious stomach injuries".
The Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance attended, but the victim, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
Kent Police believe a number of unheard witnesses have "important information".
Officers believe the man was assaulted in a car park in nearby Mallard Close before he was found.
