Dover queues due to shortage of cross-Channel ferries
Motorists have reported scenes of chaos approaching Dover with long queues caused by more disruption to cross-Channel ferry services.
Bad weather and a shortage of ferries are being blamed.
Capacity at the Port of Dover was already reduced, due to the suspension of P&O services.
Drivers have been forced to wait hours to board ferries, while a section of the M20 is being used to park lorries, leading to long tailbacks.
Easter travel
Under Operation Brock, the motorway remains closed to anything other than freight between junctions eight and nine, with Kent Police and National Highways on the scene.
The Department for Transport says efforts are being made to minimise disruption.
Some schools have already broken up for Easter and an increase in traffic was expected as many families made the most of the easing of travel restrictions.
P&O services have been reduced after the company sacked 800 workers last month. It has yet to be given permission to resume sailings to France using cheaper agency staff.
The shortage of cross-Channel services was made worse after a DFDS ferry hit a berth in Dunkirk in strong winds, leading to that being taken out of service for repairs.
'Perfect storm'
It will not be available until Monday at the earliest.
Travel journalist Simon Calder described it as a "perfect storm" for Easter travellers.
With P&O's three vessels at berth in Dover, he said DFDS services had been coping well with the extra passengers until Saturday.
A "surge in demand" had been coupled with difficult weather conditions in the Channel overnight, he said.
"It's very difficult to see how that will be relieved," he added, with bookings also high at the Eurotunnel terminal at nearby Folkestone.