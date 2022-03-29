London Resort: Swanscombe theme park plans withdrawn
- Published
Developers of a major new theme park next to the River Thames have withdrawn their planning application saying it will be resubmitted later this year.
Backers of the London Resort hope to build the theme park on the Swanscombe peninsular in Kent.
London Resort Company Holdings said changes to the ports of Tilbury and Grays on the Essex side of the Thames were having an impact on their plans.
London Resort said a new application would be made in "this calendar year".
Last month London Resort Company Holdings Limited requested the planning application hearing scheduled for this month be delayed.
The Planning Inspectorate had said there was "doubt" the plans would be ready for the initial examination.
London Resort said the current application was being withdrawn "as a result of the classification of Tilbury as a freeport which has meant revisions are required in moving the ferry terminal from Tilbury to Grays".
Last March, the area was given Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) protection due to the national importance of its geology, plant life and wildlife, which has "impacted the project", PY Gerbeau, London Resorts' chief executive said.
He said London Resorts had acquired more land on the peninsular and was committing to spend £150m on "environmental improvements".
"These changes are considered material and as such require withdrawal and resubmission."
The site supports populations of five nationally-scarce species of vascular plants, four of which are also vulnerable to extinction in Britain, and 1,700 invertebrate species.
Jamie Robins, programme manager for conservation organisation Buglife, said: "We can't let such a precious site be lost.
"Now that the application has been withdrawn, we have to make sure that the proposals never come forward again and the site can be kept for nature.
"We are in a biodiversity crisis and we have to protect our best remaining wildlife sites."
Dr Hilary Newport, from CPRE Kent, said: "We're delighted that London Resort have seen sense and realised that this project could not possibly be given consent on this site.
"It's only because the post-industrial site has been left undisturbed that these critically rare communities of plants, insects, animals and birds have been able to regain a foothold.
"Mitigation or relocation of wildlife habitats here would be impossible," she said.
A spokesman for local businesses said: "Many Swanscombe peninsular businesses have suffered ten years of unnecessary financial stress, mental pain and job losses as a result of this fairy-tale dream."