A2 Bexley collision leaves pedestrian seriously injured
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the A2.
It happened just after 22:00 GMT on Friday in the southbound carriageway near the Old Bexley Lane junction in Kent.
The man, who is in his 40s, was treated by paramedics at the scene and has been taken to a London hospital.
Kent Police is appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or who saw a man walking nearby just before the incident to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.