Former Sussex Police detective fined for council tax fraud
- Published
A former detective constable with Sussex Police has been given a 12 month community order and fined £500 after being convicted of benefit fraud.
Karen Colbran, who is 52 and from Hailsham, East Sussex, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.
An investigation by Wealden District Council found she had claimed £3,000 in council tax discounts she was not entitled to over 10 years.
Colbran was dismissed from Sussex Police on 21 March.
She was also ordered to pay costs of £1,300 and a victim surcharge of £15, and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity.
Her three-day trial heard she had claimed single occupancy discount on her property despite her long-term partner also living there.
Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: "We expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the force's values.
"The actions of this officer fell short of that and in accordance with the College of Policing guidance, she has been dismissed without notice."