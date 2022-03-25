Construction begins on Sittingbourne medicinal cannabis facility
Construction has begun on a medical cannabis manufacturing facility which will create more than 100 jobs.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is investing £75m in a plant based at Kent Science Park (KSP) in Sittingbourne, Kent.
The site, which is due to open in 2024, will support the company's production and development of cannabis based medicines.
Science Minister George Freeman said it was a "big sign of confidence in the UK life science ecosystem".
He added: "Not only will this investment support the creation of over 100 additional highly skilled jobs in the region, it is a sign of UK expertise in cannabinoid science and medicines serving the UK and beyond."
'Strategic investment'
Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently manufactures the extract, active pharmaceutical ingredients and the formulated drug products at KSP, occupying 12 buildings with more than 400 employees.
The company, which has its headquarters in Dublin, already produces two other medicines at the Sittingbourne site.
Chris Tovey from Jazz Pharmaceuticals said: "The UK has been our home for over two decades. This strategic investment will help us bring potentially life-changing medicines to more patients who desperately need them in the UK and around the world."
More than 1,100 solar panels will be installed to provide a portion of the new building's energy usage.