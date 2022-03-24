Plastic alligator in Sheerness prompts Kent Police callout
- Published
Police have been called out to deal with a reported alligator sighting, only to discover it was a toy.
Kent Police officers were sent to Queenborough Road in Sheerness at just after 07:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers, who tweeted that they were "snappy in getting there", discovered the 2ft (60cm) plastic toy on arrival.
They removed the plastic alligator to prevent any further calls from concerned members of the public, a police spokesman said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.