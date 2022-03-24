Canterbury: E-scooter trial extended by another eight months
- Published
A further extension has been granted to an electric scooter rental scheme in Canterbury.
The trial initially began in November 2020 and it was due to end this month.
But the e-scooters will now be allowed to be ridden in parts of the city until the end of November this year, Kent County Council (KCC) said.
The extension was granted so more data could be gathered and reported back to the Department for Transport (DfT).
The e-scooters can only be used within an authorised area, and it is a criminal offence to ride them outside of it.
KCC's transport councillor David Brazier welcomed the extension of the trial.
He said: "The economic and environmental benefits of electric micro-transport are well documented, but it is crucial we monitor the progress of this scheme to get a true understanding of how people use and interact with them."
People have to be at least 18 years old and hold a provisional driving licence to hire the e-scooters.
The scooters are fitted with lights, reflectors and bells, and are limited to 15mph.
While the e-scooters are provided by Bird, KCC is responsible for hosting them on its network in the authorised area and gathering the views of local people.