P&O Ferries: Dozens protest at Dover Docks over redundancies
A protest has been held in Dover over P&O's decision to make 800 ferry workers redundant.
Dozens of people marched to the ferry terminal at the Eastern Docks.
P&O's chief executive has apologised for the impact of the sackings, but said "fundamental change" was needed to keep the firm in business.
The Prime Minister has also told the House of Commons the government will be taking legal action, saying "it looks as if the company has broken the law".
The protest in Dover coincided with a similar event in Liverpool.
P&O Ferries has said the 800 redundant staff would be offered £36.5m in total, with about 40 people getting more than £100,000 each.
The firm's CEO, Peter Hebblethwaite, has apologised for the impact of the decision.
In a statement he said: "We needed fundamental change to make us viable. All other routes led to the closure of P&O Ferries.
"I wish there was another way and I'm sorry."
Mr Hebblethwaite is due to appear before MPs on the Transport Committee on Thursday.
At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday Boris Johnson said: "Under section 194 of the trades union and labour relations act of 1992, it looks to me as though the company concerned has broken the law.
"And we will be taking action therefore, and we will be encouraging workers themselves to take action under the 1996 employment rights act."