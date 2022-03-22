Two Tunbridge Wells houses 'severely damaged' after bus crash
- Published
A bus has crashed into two houses in Tunbridge Wells, severely damaging both, Kent Police have said.
The crash happened at about 20:00 GMT on Monday in Greggs Wood Road, near High Brooms station. The bus was operating the 277 route.
The fire service, ambulance service and police were all called to the scene.
"Officers attended to assist fire and ambulance crews. There were no serious injuries reported," a police spokesman said.
The bus was also severely damaged, he said.
A neighbour told the BBC: "I was watching TV inside when we heard a loud loud bang.
"There was dust, and it looks frightening."
He said a car had also been damaged.
"The neighbour's damage is really really bad. It's not just the walls - she can't use the electricity and it was near the gas pipe, which is quite dangerous."