Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape
- Published
A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival.
Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019.
He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she pushed him away. Later Jacob pushed her into one of the portable toilets and raped her, police said.
Jacob was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday and jailed for seven and a half years.
Kent Police said the attack was stopped when someone tried to get into the toilet, and Jacob fled the scene.
He was later thrown out of the festival after a separate dispute, police said.
Det Sgt Richard Lown said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victim and I would like to praise her bravery in supporting this prosecution.
"Jacob committed this offence against a stranger and, by refusing to admit his crime, worsened the ordeal for his victim by forcing her to give evidence at a trial.
"I am pleased the case we put together led to the jury seeing through his lies and he is now starting a significant jail term."