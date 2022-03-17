Migrant crossings: Boats with 279 people on board intercepted
- Published
Almost 280 people crossed the English Channel in small boats on Wednesday, the Home Office has confirmed.
The nine boats with 279 people on board were brought to Dover, with French authorities stopping one boat with 25 people on board from crossing.
On Tuesday Border Force officials intercepted 405 people in 12 boats, while French authorities stopped another 538 people in 11 boats.
More than 2,900 people have made the crossing in small boats this year.
Last year, 28,526 people crossed the English Channel in small boats from France to the UK, compared with 8,404 in 2020.
