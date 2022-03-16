London Resort: Dartford MP Gareth Johnson withdraws support
An MP says he has withdrawn his support for plans to build a huge theme park in his constituency.
Dartford MP Gareth Johnson said he no longer backs proposals to develop the London Resort on a 535-acre site next to the River Thames.
The development, which would see a theme park, water park, hotels and shopping centres being built, has faced opposition from wildlife charities.
Mr Johnson pointed to "endless delays and uncertainty" with the project.
He said he is also concerned about the environmental impact.
He said: "Many of us were excited when this proposal was first made public. There could have been huge benefits to the area, if the project was approached in the right way.
"Enough is enough. Sadly, I have lost confidence in the ability of London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) to build this theme park in a way that would enhance Dartford."
The area was made a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in March 2021, giving it a level of protected status from development. In February, LRCH was refused permission to delay its planning application until July.
London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) chief executive Pierre-Yves Gerbeau said last year that the mood of developers was "incredibly upbeat".
He said it was "absolutely fundamental for us to be leaders in sustainability," adding that £150m had been pledged for "remediation, habitat enhancement and providing around eight miles of footpaths and public rights of way".
The planning application hearing is due to begin this month.