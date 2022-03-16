Ukraine: Bishop of Dover criticises government refugee response
- Published
The Bishop of Dover has criticised the government's handling of Ukrainian refugees.
Rose Hudson-Wilkin said: "People are running for their lives and we're asking them to find a place and apply? My goodness, you cannot be serious."
The government launched two new visa schemes for Ukrainians, a family visa scheme and a sponsorship scheme.
The Home Office said it was "reuniting thousands of families" and processing more applications "by the hour".
Speaking at the Canterbury Diocesan Synod, she said: "We see on our screens the plight of the people of Ukraine. And I want to tell you this, that deep inside me there has been a rage."
Bishop Hudson-Wilkin continued: "Should we still be looking through our domestic lens about what our people will say if too many people come to our country?"
About 100,000 people signed up to host Ukrainian refugees on the first day of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Participating households will be offered £350 a month tax-free for hosting refugees.
The government has faced criticism - including from its own MPs - over the speed and scale of its response to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Almost three million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion nearly three weeks ago.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we've made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay.
"The public rightly expect we keep them safe from security risks and our approach balances welcoming people quickly, while ensuring those who could pose a threat to our safety are prevented from getting here.
"This week, the government's sponsorship route will open to allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to come here and we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to deliver the measures we have put in place."