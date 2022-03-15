Elderly man killed in crash near Biddenden involving car and van
- Published
An elderly man has been killed in a crash involving a car and a van, Kent Police said.
A Skoda car and a Mercedes van collided on the A262 Biddenden Road between Biddenden and Tenterden at about 09:30 GMT.
The driver of the car - a man in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene, close to the junction with Nortons Lane, a police spokesman said.
Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Kent Police.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.