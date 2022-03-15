BBC News

Elderly man killed in crash near Biddenden involving car and van

The two vehicles crashed close to the junction of Biddenden Road and Nortons Lane

An elderly man has been killed in a crash involving a car and a van, Kent Police said.

A Skoda car and a Mercedes van collided on the A262 Biddenden Road between Biddenden and Tenterden at about 09:30 GMT.

The driver of the car - a man in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene, close to the junction with Nortons Lane, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Kent Police.

