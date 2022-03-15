Appeal after 44 pregnant sheep stolen from Canterbury field
More than 40 pregnant sheep have been stolen from a field near Canterbury, Kent Police say.
Fencing was damaged around land in Chapel Lane in Blean between 18:00 GMT on Sunday and 06:00 on Monday and the 44 ewes, which were expecting lambs, were taken.
Officers said it was believed the sheep were loaded onto a truck and driven away.
Anyone who saw the theft or anything suspicious is asked to contact police.
