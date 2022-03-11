Ukraine: Maidstone MP Helen Grant's son goes to fight in conflict
- Published
The son of a Conservative MP has travelled to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion.
Ben Grant, a former Royal Marine, is the son of Helen Grant, MP for Maidstone and the Weald in Kent.
Mr Grant said his wife and children were "pretty upset" when he told them, but he felt he had to go because "people need me here".
However, armed forces minister James Heappey has said British nationals should not go to Ukraine to fight.
Mr Grant said: "We're going to wait and see what the situation is as we get further in. It's all going to depend on how well the Ukrainians are doing in different parts, and also where they need us.
"If they need us to be an independent unit because of the specialist skills within each group and each team that comes out, maybe an independent unit is what gets formed."
Russia attacks Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- THE BASICS: Why is Putin invading Ukraine?
- ON THE FRONT LINE: Into no-man's land with the Ukrainian army
- MARIUPOL: Images reveal destruction
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict
The government has discouraged British nationals from joining the conflict, warning they could be prosecuted under terrorist legislation and court martialled if they are serving members of the forces.
Armed forces minister James Heappey said: "We are doing everything we can to give the Ukrainian armed forces what they need.
"We don't need, and nobody should be, travelling to Ukraine to fight in this conflict. That is not helpful."
Ms Grant has been contacted for comment.