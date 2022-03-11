Insulate Britain protests: Police charge 74 activists
- Published
Police have charged 74 people over Insulate Britain protests.
The charges relate to demonstrations at the Port of Dover and the Dartford Crossing, which caused heavy traffic tailbacks, in September and October.
There are a total of 104 charges, 73 for public nuisance, 29 for obstruction and two for criminal damage, a further 19 people who were arrested were released without charge.
Crawley Magistrates' Court will begin hearing the charges from April.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.