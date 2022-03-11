BBC News

Ashford kidney donor in 1,000-mile cycle ride to raise transplant awareness

Image caption,
Graham Sutherland (left) and Mark Phillips (right) met after playing in golf tournament

A man who donated his kidney is to cycle 1,000 miles across Europe to encourage more people to become living donors.

Graham Sutherland from Ashford, Kent, donated a kidney to Mark Phillips after a chance meeting on a golf course.

Mr Phillips, 57, used to go for dialysis three days a week until his transplant in 2019.

Mr Sutherland will cycle across Europe to raise awareness of how live organ donation can save lives.

The 73-year-old said: "Anyone can become a donor, even in old age."

After his successful kidney transplant operation, Mr Phillips was able to return to work as a police officer.

"It was life-changing," he said.

"I was always told a live donor transplant was the Rolls-Royce of kidney transplants."

Almost 7,000 people are waiting for life-saving transplants in the UK, and data shows that operations fell by almost 30% during the pandemic.

