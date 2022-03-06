Zeebrugge disaster: Memorial service for 193 victims marks 35 years
- Published
Bereaved families and survivors of the Zeebrugge ferry disaster gathered to mark its 35th anniversary.
The Herald of Free Enterprise was bound for the Port of Dover on 6 March 1987 when it capsized at Zeebrugge harbour in Belgium, killing 193 people.
A remembrance service was held at St Mary's Church in Dover, and the names of all the passengers and crew who lost their lives were read out.
Beverly Willows lost her 28-year-old sister Kiran and father Sudershan.
Ms Willows, from Mansfield, said: "It doesn't get easier. There's not a day goes by when you don't think about it.
"I daren't talk to my mother about it. I never mention my sister, because of the upset.
"Sometimes you get angry because it could have been avoided. But you can't change it now."
The roll-on roll-off ferry operated between Dover and Zeebrugge.
That afternoon it set off without the bow doors being closed and became unstable. Vehicles rolled from port to starboard and back and the ship capsized within 90 seconds.
There was not enough time to send an SOS signal, lower the lifeboats or deploy life jackets.
Sailors' Society chaplains comforted and supported families and survivors affected that night. Every year since, the charity has organised the memorial service near the port.
Last year the service was carried out remotely via an online video, due to the pandemic, but this year families were able to gather again.
Kim Spooner was eight when she lost her aunt and uncle in the disaster, after the pair made a trip using an offer in a national newspaper.
Ms Spooner, who travelled from Manchester for the service, said: " Over the years we've all become like a family, with our collective grief and experience.
"It's nice to come together every year and remember those who died, honour those who were injured and survived and thank those who helped on the night and the rescue workers who did such a fantastic job."