Julia James: Callum Wheeler faces murder trial in May, judge confirms

Published
Image source, Kent Police
Image caption,
Julia James was a serving PCSO with Kent Police

The trial of a man accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James will go ahead in May, a High Court judge has confirmed.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, in April last year.

Callum Wheeler, 22, from Aylesham, is accused of killing her by inflicting serious head injuries.

The defendant, who has previously pleaded not guilty to murder, did not attend a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

He was represented by his barrister by video-link.

Members of Ms James's family sat at the back of Court One of the Old Bailey as preparations for the trial were discussed.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed the four-week trial at Canterbury Crown Court would be opened on May 9, having been put off last year.

Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, was found with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.

