Dartford: Ram-raider Gary Parkes jailed after GPS tag placed him at scene
- Published
A ram-raider has been jailed after a GPS tag fitted to his ankle placed him at the scene of the crime.
Gary Parkes, 32, of Frederick Place, Woolwich, was one of two men who used a moped to smash their way into a hair salon on Market Street, Dartford, Kent.
Police said data from his electronic ankle tag put him at the salon on 1 January, where products worth up to £3,000 were stolen.
He admitted burglary and was jailed for 22 months at Maidstone Crown Court.
Liam Byrom, 24, of no fixed address, also admitted burglary and was sentenced for 22 months.
'Irrefutable evidence'
Parkes and Byrom were captured on CCTV when they rammed the moped through the front windows of the shop to steal hairdryers, curlers, straighteners and other beauty products.
Kent Police said Parkes' ankle tag, which was fitted after he was released from prison for a separate matter, matched the moped's movements and provided "irrefutable evidence of his guilt".
Byrom was identified as a co-defendant after Parkes' phone showed they had travelled to the scene together and had been in regular contact on the day of the raid.
The salon owner welcomed the sentence. Mark Mardell said: "I'm very happy they didn't get off lightly with a slap on the wrist.
"I haven't had a penny to replace what was taken. It means I have no stock in the salon and I'm having to turn people away."
Det Con Dan Bister said: "We will never show any tolerance for offending of this nature and will always do everything in our power to hold people like Parkes and Byrom accountable for their actions".