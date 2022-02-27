Cyclist dies in collision with car in Wrotham
A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a car, Kent Police said.
He died on the A20 London Road between Old Coach Road and Gravesend Road in Wrotham in a crash with a grey Peugeot 208 car, at 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact Kent Police.
