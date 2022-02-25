Storm Franklin: Dozens of South East homes remain without power
Dozens of homes across the South East are still without power after Storm Franklin earlier this week.
UK Power Networks says 18 homes in East Sussex and about 50 homes in Kent have not had electricity since Monday when they lost power during Storm Franklin.
It added all homes affected by Storm Eunice last week had seen their supplies return, as had all homes in West Sussex affected by both storms.
South East Water said water supplies had been restored to all customers.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Barry Hatton from UK Power Networks, said: "All customers [affected by Eunice] should be back on now.
"If there are still any customers who went off last Friday and are still without power they need to call us on 105 and we will see what we can do to help."
Mr Hatton added that delays in returning power to customers had been exacerbated by "complications", caused by storm damage, that arose for workers when they arrived on site.
Localised issues
Both UK Power Networks and South East Water say pockets of disruption across the South East may still exist.
In a statement UK Power Networks said: "The rest of the areas we serve are now nearly back to normal. In all areas there may be a few isolated pockets of properties, or single premises, still affected."
Douglas Whitfield, South East Water's director of operations, said: "All customers who were without water as a result of Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin have now had their drinking water supplies restored.
"If customers are still without water this will be extremely localised and likely caused by airlocks, therefore we urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible so we can investigate."
Both providers have thanked customers for their patience while staff worked to restore supplies.