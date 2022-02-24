Alice Clark: Funeral held for paramedic killed in ambulance crash
The funeral has been held for a newly-qualified paramedic who was killed in an ambulance crash.
Alice Clark, 21, died when the ambulance she was travelling in and a cement lorry crashed on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on 5 January.
The ambulance was en route to an incident but no patients were in the vehicle.
Dozens of South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) colleagues attended the funeral service in Bobbing.
The funeral took place at the Garden of England Crematorium. Colleagues from London Ambulance Service, where Ms Clark carried out her training, were also among those who attended.
Giovanni Mazza, manager at the Paddock Wood operating unit where Ms Clark was based, said: "Alice had a very positive impact on our service.
"Alice showed so much potential. She was bright, fun, enthusiastic."
Ms Clark had only been working in Kent for three months and was "so excited to qualify as a paramedic", her parents had previously said.
Three other people, including another paramedic, were also hurt in the crash.