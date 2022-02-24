Storm Eunice: Hundreds still without power in South East after storms
Hundreds of homes across the South East are still without power after Storms Eunice and Franklin.
UK Power Networks said 819 homes were affected across Sussex and 1,100 in Kent.
Water supplies to some properties have also been disrupted because of power cuts at treatment and pumping centres, with East Grinstead in West Sussex particularly affected.
UK Power Networks said it hopes to have all customers reconnected by Friday.
In a statement on Thursday morning, the company apologised for the disruption and said it was "working hard to restore normal services".
Hilary Newman, from Litlington, near Seaford, East Sussex, said she had been without power since Monday.
Mrs Newman, 80, said: "It is impossible to get accurate information. I was told that it would be restored on Wednesday at 4pm.
"This did not happen so I waited in vain. I was told that I am not a priority and have now got a new date which is Friday morning."
Ian Cameron, head of customer services, told BBC Radio Kent: "If we fix a fault on the bigger part of the network, we assume those customers then get back on, but there may be further faults down the network.
"If you were off on Friday, please get in contact. We'll prioritise you. Anybody who was off on Saturday and Sunday, we aim to restore by the end of today.
"Anybody off from Monday through to today, we aim to get back to business as usual by the end of play tomorrow."
The company said anyone affected by Storm Eunice will be eligible to receive £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 after 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.