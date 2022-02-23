Folkestone fire death: Liam Petts charged with woman's murder
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in a fire.
The 46-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, died at the scene in a property on Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone, Kent, on 17 February.
Liam Petts, 24, of Shorncliffe Road, Folkestone, has now been charged with murder and arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.
He will appear via video link before Medway Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
