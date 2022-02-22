Storm Eunice: Thousands of homes without power for fifth day
Thousands of homes are still without power across Kent, East and West Sussex and Surrey, following Storm Eunice on Friday.
UK Power Networks said it was "working tirelessly" to reconnect supplies.
Some homes in East Sussex are still without fresh water supplies.
The QE2 Bridge at Dartford has reopened after being closed due to high winds on Monday, and train companies say services are returning to normal. Some ferry services are being delayed.
In Kent, 1,600 properties are without power, with 1,200 home owners in East Sussex and 500 more in West Sussex waiting to be reconnected.
An estimated 800 homes across Surrey, supplied by UK Power Networks or SSEN, are also without power.
Ferry operators are reporting delays on cross-Channel sailings. DFDS Seaways said passengers were facing 90-minute delays, and P&O said its services were being delayed by up to two hours due to poor weather conditions.
Some homes in the Bexhill area of East Sussex are without fresh water.
Simon Ward told the BBC: "Here in Wych Cross and Upper Hartfield, we have also had no water since Friday. From South East Water advice, we understand homes in Battle are also without supply."
South East Water said bottled water stations had been set up in Bexhill and Battle.
Douglas Whitfield, director of operations at the water company, told BBC Radio Sussex that most of Bexhill and Battle should be reconnected later on Tuesday morning.
South East Water also said supplies had been restored in Harrietsham and Hucking in Kent.
Thames Water said: "All of the problems caused by the Hurtwood reservoir not having power have been resolved - power has been restored and so now properties in GU4, GU6, RH4, RH5 have their water back."
The company said there were still supply problems for between 500-600 properties in the GU5 area and water stations would be open on Tuesday for those still affected in the GU5 postcode.
On Monday parts of the region were flooded, including Rochester Esplanade where the River Medway burst its banks.
The riverside park was flooded, with the nearby road also submerged.