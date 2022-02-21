Storm Eunice: 10,000 homes without power in the South East
More than 10,000 properties remain without power across the South East following Friday's Storm Eunice, with a Met Office yellow warning in place for high winds due to Storm Franklin.
Train companies are warning against travel, saying services will be cancelled and disrupted.
Cross-Channel ferries are also being delayed due to strong winds.
The QE2 Bridge at Dartford is closed, with southbound M25 traffic diverted via one of the northbound tunnels.
Long delays are being reported on both sides of the Dartford Crossing.
About 4,500 properties across Kent are still without power after several days of strong winds. Many of them have had no power since Storm Eunice on Friday.
A further 4,500 homes across East and West Sussex are also without electricity, with an estimated 1,000 homes in Surrey also without power, according to UK Power Networks and SSEN.
'Lack of care'
Jane Rosam told the BBC her 100-year-old neighbour in Hever, Kent, had been without power since Friday lunchtime.
She said: "No central heating, lighting, hot water or cooker. I have contacted the power network and requested a generator twice. Nothing.
"We are terrified that she will fall or get ill. The house is cold and the lack of care and concern from the power network is shamefully awful."
UK Power Networks said it had restored power to 97% of homes and businesses left without power following "extensive damage" caused to overhead power lines by 80mph (129km/h) winds during Storm Eunice.
The company said affected customers would receive payments of £50 after 24 hours without electricity, with an additional £70 to be paid after 48 hours, and an extra £70 for every 12 hours thereafter.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for the region until 13:00 GMT Monday.
Southeastern, Southern and Thameslink said rail services would be affected by speed restrictions across the network until at least 16:00 due to the increased risk of fallen trees and debris on the tracks.
Southeastern said there will be no trains between Ashford, Tunbridge Wells, Hastings, Dover, Ramsgate or Faversham and London Cannon Street.
Services between Hastings and London Charing Cross will only operate to/from London Bridge.
Southern services between Redhill and Tonbridge are suspended, the train company said.
"If you have not yet travelled to the station, or if you are otherwise able to, please abandon your journey. Stay at home," a Southern spokesman said.
DFDS Seaways said its ferries between Dover and Calais and Dunkirk are being delayed by about an hour-and-a-half due to strong winds.
Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said there will "definitely be some impact" from Storm Franklin on Monday but it is not expected to be "as severe" as Eunice because the strongest winds will be confined to the coast.