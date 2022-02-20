Storm Eunice: 20,000 homes powerless and rail disruption continues
More than 20,000 homes remain without power across the south-east of England following Storm Eunice.
Some residents have been without power since Friday morning and others in Sussex have been told power may not resume until 23:00 GMT on Monday.
Network Rail said train services across Kent and Sussex were still affected by storm damage.
It comes as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for wind for the region until Monday.
UK Power Networks said electricity had been restored to 95% of homes affected by outages during Storm Eunice.
It added that some customers had been without power for longer because of "extensive damage" caused to overhead power lines by 80mph (129km/h) winds.
Network Rail Southern said the knock-on effects of Eunice were still being felt on the trains with routes in Kent and Sussex still affected.
It said a tree had blocked the line between Faversham and Dover in Kent.
The operator said it expected all lines to reopen later on Sunday, except the Hastings to Tunbridge Wells line as "the power failure has drained our telecoms batteries and power is not expected to be switched on until this evening. We aim for a Monday start for that route".