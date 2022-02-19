Storm Eunice: More than 48,000 still without power in South East
- Published
More than 48,000 homes in the south-east of England are still without power after Storm Eunice.
Train operators Southern and Southeastern say fallen trees are also affecting services in the wake of the storm.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he expected travel disruption for "another day or two".
A less severe yellow wind warning is in place for the south coast of England until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
UK Power Networks said it was working to restore power to 11,200 homes in East Sussex, 26,700 homes in Kent, 2,100 homes in Surrey and a further 8,000 homes in West Sussex.
Earlier Southeastern trains said fallen trees were blocking routes including: Swanley to Rochester, Herne Bay to Ramsgate, Faversham to Dover, Dover to Ramsgate, Tonbridge to Strood, Maidstone East to Otford and Tunbridge Wells to Hastings.
Earlier, Network Rail said 61% of trains were either delayed or cancelled on Friday due to Storm Eunice and empty "route proving" trains were "running at slow speeds to check tracks" and find more debris.
Communities are coming together to support residents still experiencing power outages.
In Staplehurst, Kent, a local guide hut has opened to provide hot drinks, cooking and showering facilities to support local people affected by Storm Eunice.
Mel Aleci, guide leader at Staplehurst District Guides, said: "Having heard problems other people were having, and having a building with heating and electric, we just decided we'd open up and let people come on through."
She added: "People without power, we're here to help them out."