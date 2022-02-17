Cervical cancer: Herne Bay woman urges others to go for smear tests
- Published
A woman left infertile after developing cervical cancer has said she wants to encourage others to go for smear tests at the first sign of symptoms.
Naomi Hougham, from Herne Bay in Kent, missed a test because she was pregnant, then dismissed pain and bleeding as being due to having given birth.
When she was tested she was diagnosed with cancer, which spread to her lymph nodes.
She said: "I'm hoping the hell I've gone through can help someone else."
Ms Hougham, who is 29, had to have a hysterectomy followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which destroyed her ovaries.
She nearly died due to sepsis because of her weakened immune system.
She said: "The last two to three years have been continuous bad news and it's all down to me not knowing the symptoms.
"If I had known what I was experiencing wasn't down to just giving birth, and these were actually very strong symptoms of cervical cancer, as soon as I had my first bleed or my first pain I would have instantly called the doctor.
"I was fortunate to have already had my son, and I know I can't have any more, but this is for the girls who haven't had children yet, that might be experiencing these things, or don't want to go for their smear test, when actually those five minutes can completely change your life."