Thanet politicians criticise plans for more than 17,000 homes
Plans to build more than 17,000 homes in part of Kent are a "very big mistake," an MP has said.
Thanet District Council's local plan sets out provision for 17,140 new homes between now and 2031.
Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, believes the area does not have the infrastructure to cope with that many new homes.
But a council statement said Thanet was facing an "unprecedented housing crisis".
It added the area has seen "an increase in homelessness as a result of the shortage of affordable homes."
Sir Roger said: "We have not got the infrastructure to handle all the sewage that will be made by these homes. We're making a very, very big mistake."
He added the area had a "significant amount" of brownfield land, disused properties and convertible retail space that should be used first.
Independent Thanet district councillor Pauline Farrance said the area is "the most built up in Kent already" and fears local services will be overwhelmed.
"Our services are under considerable stress already and have been for some years. The GP practice in Margate has 7,000 patients per GP and the average nationally is about 2,000," she said.
Resident Caroline Fleming is worried about 125 homes planned for a field backing on to her home in Minster but insists it isn't a case of "not in my back yard".
She said: "This is way bigger than me. This village is part of a massive pandemic that's occurring across Thanet, where farmland is being built on."
Thanet District Council's statement said the plan "addresses the provision of health care, education, transport and drainage" and "supports the development of these services alongside housing and employment".