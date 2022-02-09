Northfleet schoolboy death: Tribute to child killed in crash
- Published
A schoolboy killed after he was hit by a minibus had a smile which "lit up a classroom", his school has said.
Szymon, 11, was walking to Northfleet Technology College (NTC) when he was hit by a white Mercedes Sprinter in Vale Road on the morning of 2 February.
A teenage boy from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for the school said Szymon had a bright future in sport.
The whole school was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragedy, he said.
"Szymon had made a fantastic start at NTC, he was working hard to achieve his grades and had made some really good friends.
"Szymon loved the game of basketball and was a very talented and enthusiastic player. He had a bright future in the sport and his coaches looked forward to him playing in our sixth-form academy team.
"He will be remembered for his smile which lit up the classroom and was especially wide after scoring a basket and celebrating with his friends."