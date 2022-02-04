BBC News

Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware: Man charged with second murder

Published
Image source, Family Handout
Image caption,
Leah Ware has been missing since May, her body has not been found

A man accused of killing a mother from Kent has been charged with the murder of a second woman.

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St-Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

On Tuesday he was charged with killing 33-year-old Leah Ware from Hastings on or around 7 May, Sussex Police said.

Mr Brown has been remanded in custody and will appear in court in relation to the new charge on March 25.

Concerns were raised for Ms Ware in November as she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time, Sussex Police said.

Despite extensive inquiries to date, her body has not been found.

Image source, Kent Police
Image caption,
Alexandra Morgan went missing in November

Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, was last seen at a petrol station with her Mini Cooper near Cranbrook on 14 November.

Following a public appeal Kent Police found the car, and Ms Morgan's remains.

The cases are being investigated jointly by Kent and Sussex Police.

In a joint statement the forces said: "Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.

"We understand the impact that this may have in our communities. We encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us."

Image source, Kent Police
Image caption,
Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook on 14 November, in her Mini Cooper

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics