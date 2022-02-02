A258 Dover: Motorcyclist dies in refuse lorry crash
- Published
A woman has died following a crash between a refuse lorry and her motorbike, police have said.
It happened at 07:10 GMT on the A258 Deal Road near the junction with Pond Lane at St Margaret's at Cliffe, near Dover, Kent.
Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kent Police is appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.