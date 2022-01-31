Chatham fire: Person taken to hospital after blaze
A person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Chatham which sparked an alert over gas cylinders.
Fire crews were called to Woodlands, a road in the town, at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
At the height of the blaze, 30 firefighters and six fire engines were at the scene.
Kent Police evacuated nearby homes as gas cylinders were reported to be in the garage of the alight property.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The fire brigade say the blaze is believed to have started in the house's two-storey garage before spreading to a bedroom and into the roof where it caused structural damage.
It added two people living at the house were treated for smoke inhalation, with one being taken to hospital for further treatment.
Neighbours were evacuated form their homes for two hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kent Police said.