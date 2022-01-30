Medway River kayakers rescued amid strong winds and waves
- Published
A group of kayakers who became stranded in strong winds on an island surrounded by choppy water have been rescued.
They called for emergency help at about 12:00 GMT on Saturday, saying they were stuck on Darnet Ness in the River Medway, Kent.
The rescue involved two specialist police officers swimming to the shore and wading through 100m (328ft) of thick mud to reach them.
The kayakers were taken to Gillingham Marina.
PC Ryan Duffy, from Kent Police's Search and Marine Unit, said: "Thankfully no one was hurt and they had the right equipment with them - dry suits, floatation devices, Very High Frequency (VHF) radios and mobile phones, and were able to call for rescue.
"Even experienced water users can be caught out by strengthening winds and deteriorating weather, and need to have the ability to call for help if needed."