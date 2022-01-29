Longfield crash: Man dies after car strikes pole following crash
- Published
A man is his 70s has died in hospital after the car he was driving struck a telegraph pole following a crash.
The collision happened on Main Road in Longfield at the junction with Nurstead Lane at about 12:20 GMT on Thursday.
Kent Police said a beige Toyota RAV4 collided with a grey Nissan Qashqai before the Toyota hit the pole.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Kent Police are appealing for witnesses.
