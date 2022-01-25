Napier Barracks trial dropped over 'insufficient evidence'
A man who was facing a trial after a disturbance at a former barracks which houses asylum seekers has had the charges against him dropped.
Mohammed Ali Alamin, 34, denied affray, assault and criminal damage after the incident at Napier Barracks in Kent on 29 January 2021.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there was "insufficient evidence" and it was not in the pubic interest to continue.
The case was dismissed on 19 January.
The disturbance at the barracks happened the same day a fire broke out in one of the accommodation blocks at the site in Folkestone.
Coronavirus outbreak
The facility, owned by the Ministry of Defence, has been criticised for poor conditions and a major outbreak of coronavirus.
The Home Office previously said a disturbance had followed objections by asylum seekers at not being moved from the site following the outbreak.
The CPS said in a statement: "It was decided there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction in relation to the charge of affray.
"In light of that decision, it was felt it was no longer in the public interest to continue with the other charges of criminal damage and battery, given these related to damage to a door and the assault on one of the staff at the site."
Canterbury Crown Court was informed of the decision on 19 January, when no evidence was offered and the case was dismissed.