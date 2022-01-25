M25: Man charged after police officer hit by bike 'travelling wrong way'
A man has been charged after a police officer was hit by a motorcycle allegedly going the wrong way.
The crash happened near junction three on the M25, near Swanley, at 16:05 GMT on Sunday as officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen vehicle.
The roads policing constable was out of his own vehicle when he was hit by a black and orange KTM Duke motorcycle.
Charlie Bishop, 26, of Hillhouse Road in Dartford, will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court.
He has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by driving dangerously and aggravated vehicle taking, Kent Police said.
The police officer was seriously hurt in the crash but is now in a stable condition in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that might help, to come forward.