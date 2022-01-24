BBC News

Sandwich A257 crash: Woman arrested after man, 80, dies

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to the A257 near Sandwich just before 0700 GMT but the man was pronounced dead at the scene

A woman has been arrested after an 80-year-old man died in a crash, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A257 Ash Bypass near Sandwich, Kent.

The man is believed by police to have been hit by a black BMW at about 06:45 GMT.

Kent Police say the car was not at the scene when officers arrived but a woman has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the incident and anyone who has dashcam footage from the scene.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.