M25: Police officer hit by motorbike on motorway 'serious but stable'
A police officer is in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle being driven the wrong way on the M25.
Kent Police said the crash happened near junction three at 16:00 GMT on Sunday as officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen motorbike.
The roads policing constable was out of his vehicle when he was hit by the black and orange KTM Duke motorbike.
A man, 26, was arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.
Officers also detained an 18-year-old man in Greenhithe on suspicion of theft. Both suspects were taken into custody.
Kent Police said patrols and the police helicopter first responded to a report the motorcycle was being driven dangerously in north Kent at about 15:00 GMT.
The motorcycle is alleged to have joined the M25 near Dartford where it travelled the wrong way on the clockwise carriageway towards Swanley.
It then returned along the anticlockwise carriageway, again travelling against the flow of traffic, before hitting the officer.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that might help, to come forward.